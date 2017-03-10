Suniel Shetty remembers his father: It still hurts

Suniel Shetty’s father had suffered a massive paralytic stroke in 2013 and the actor had set-up an entire ICU at his South Mumbai residence for his recovery. Suniel Shetty’s father had suffered a massive paralytic stroke in 2013 and the actor had set-up an entire ICU at his South Mumbai residence for his recovery.

Actor Suniel Shetty shared an emotional post on Twitter remembering his father Virappa Shetty. The actor captioned the picture as, “Though I saw it coming, it still hurts. RIP Papa. Thank you all…Family friends & well wishers for ur prayers.” Suniel’s father Virappa Shetty passed away recently at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted. Veerapa Shetty is survived by his wife, son Suniel and daughter Sujata.

Suniel’s father had suffered a massive paralytic stroke in 2013 and the actor had set-up an entire ICU at his South Mumbai residence for his recovery. It was almost at the same time when Suniel’s daughter Athiya was preparing for her big Bollywood debut. But, Suniel gave importance to Veerapa. He had in the past said that his father was his real hero and nothing is more important to him than his health. So much so, that he even put aside his entire career and did not sign any films for years, for his father’s sake.

“I haven’t had a proper night’s sleep for three months now. It’s a very mixed kind of feeling for me. On one hand, my daughter Aathiya is getting ready for her film career. On the other hand, my father is very unwell. So the excitement of Aathiya’s debut is sadly diminished. At the moment we’re all focusing on looking after my father,” Suniel had said back in 2014.

Though I saw it coming, it still hurts. RIP Papa . Thank you all…Family friends & well wishers for ur prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AHiTGtLfDX — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 10, 2017

Veerapa Shetty began working at the age of nine. The self-made man went on to build an empire as an hotelier. Suniel, who took to films as a hobby, has been running his father’s business of hotels for decades. In fact, to say that Suniel is a more successful hotelier than an actor won’t be wrong.

