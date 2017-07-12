Suniel Shetty on Athiya, Ahan: Nepotism exists, Bollywood is under limelight because of crap talking on social media

Suniel Shetty talks about Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty in an exclusive interview. Suniel Shetty talks about Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty in an exclusive interview.

Ever since the word nepotism coined in the industry, every star from Karan Johar to Saif Ali Khan have spoken about how it is a normal procedure in the industry. Now, joining the conversation is Suniel Shetty, whose daughter Athiya Shetty made her debut in 2015 while his son Ahan Shetty is all set to be the next heartthrob in the coming time. However, on being asked about this progression, Suniel says the concept of nepotism has been blown out of context, thanks to social media.

“Everybody has somebody in life, not only in Bollywood but in any industry. A politician will nurture his kids to be a politician. A civil officer would want his kids to be in the same career because of respect, security and the uniform. A doctor would say ‘my career is the best.’ So, its natural. They want their kids to be in the same field because they know all about it and have their comfort in that career.

Similarly, for me, acting was comfortable. If they (Athiya and Ahan) would have chosen something else, I would worry. So this thing about actors kids getting into acting is something that is happening everywhere in the world and in every field. Why question Bollywood? This is happening because of the social media world. We are living in the world where we see are happy if we get 100 likes on our picture or status but do not care if 100 people around us have respect for us. Trolling, talking crap, I really don’t understand,” said the actor who was present in Delhi to promote his Super Boxing League team.

When questioned about what his tips were for his children, Suniel said that this generation does not take tips but give tips, however, the one learning he has imbibed into his children is to remain fearless about Fridays.

“This generation gives you tips. I am at a stage where I am scared of my parents because of respect and scared of my children too. I am at a sandwich state. So, I learn from them. They are my best friends. It is a fast evolving period. I am learning from them but I am still a dehaati when it comes to technology.

The only bit I tell them is put your heart and soul into what you are doing, work hard and never be afraid of the Friday as failure doesn’t mean you are out it means you’ve to work harder. Choose wisely.”

Suniel Shetty is the co-owner of Bahubali Boxers, which had its first match on July 9. Even though his team could not start their league campaign with a win, it was just one Knock Out victory, which was the eventual deciding factor between the two teams. The actor was rather disheartened with the loss but encouraged his team for the upcoming matches.

