Before his TV debut, Suniel Shetty is redefining hotness at the age of 55. See pics

After having a bad run at the box office with back-to-back flops, Suniel Shetty took a three year break only to come back stronger. Well, that’s what his pictures from the shoot of his television debut, India’s Asli Champions… Hai Dum, prove. The actor is pushing the boundaries of being called hot at the age of 55. Suniel is fitter and has the capability to give any newbie a tough competition when it comes to physical endurance.

In a report mentioned by DNA, Suniel said that the three year break from the industry has helped him understand himself. He said that he wants to impart his knowledge about fitness among his fans too, “I realised there was an overdose of everything in the last 25 years and so the break really helped me correct that. My passion for fitness has helped me achieve the body that I have today. At my age, I honestly believe that it’s very difficult to be able to manage a body like this. But if you know the basics, it’s very simple and I want to impart my knowledge through the show I’m hosting.”

Check out Suniel Shetty’s pictures:

The actor who is coming back on television as a host will test the physical and mental endurance of contestants from different walks of life. Along with him, the show would also see Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness trainer Vrinda Mehta, who will help the contestants as a fitness expert. She will work with each contestant personally and help them push boundaries.

There were reports that Suniel would be working on choreographer Bosco Martis’ directorial debut Circus, along with Sooraj Pancholi. However, the project was shelved.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 3:51 pm

