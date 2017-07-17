Suniel Shetty: I need to focus on my children, not me

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is going to star in Mubarakan. Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is going to star in Mubarakan.

His daughter Athiya has made her film debut while son Ahan will soon step into Bollywood and actor Suniel Shetty says he is now completely immersed in guiding his children in their respective careers. The actor believes he has done enough films in his 25-year-old career and should now focus on his children’s future in Bollywood. “I think after doing 126 movies, one can’t say I have not been doing that many films. I did an overdose of cinema. I needed to take a break. This is a period where I need to focus on my children.

“Athiya and Ahan’s careers are more important to me. I think I should take it easy and focus on them and share with them whatever I have learnt,” Shetty said. He has been away from the big screen for three years and will be next seen playing the antagonist in A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra. “I was away for three and half years and now I am back. I have a small but important role in it. I have also signed other projects,” says Shetty. His daughter Athiya’s maiden film Hero, which featured another newcomer- Sooraj Pancholi, was not a blockbuster. But the actor says he is very proud of his daughter’s first effort in Bollywood.

“Two newcomers brought in Rs 37 crore at the box office. That is not bad at all. I am indebted to Salman (the producer) and Nikhil Advani (director).” Athiya’s next film Mubarakan is releasing two years after her debut but Shetty says he is not worried about the long gap between and appreciates Athiya’s patience and choice of movies.

“She has learnt to be patient. Her second film will release soon. She wants to do the best films. I am proud of the way she is going about her career.” Ahan will make his debut in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming untitled production. Shetty was in the capital for the Super Boxing League.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App