Sunidhi Chauhan: Live gigs and recordings both have their own unique charm

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan says she enjoys live gigs as well as working inside a recording studio as they both have their own charm. “Live gigs and recordings have their own unique charm. On live shows, I am more free but yet in my mind, I have to keep a control because you can not go over board with singing or any style with which you are experimenting,” Sunidhi told IANS.

The singer, who had a live gig at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai on Saturday, added, “Recording studios are very challenging because you have to imagine this whole world, but actually you are not in that atmosphere, you are in a closed room.”

She also said, “If it is a very high tempo sound then you have to imagine the crowd and the energy, for romantic song you have to imagine that you are with your lover…Both have their own difficulties but I enjoy doing them both.”

Sunidhi said she was happy to perform in Mumbai. Talking about the gig, the “Kamli” hitmaker said, “I don’t have many shows in Mumbai… This is where I belong and performing in front of them is very exciting.”

Recently on her birthday in August, a well placed source had told indianexpress.com that the “Sheila Ki Jawani” singer was five month pregnant. When contacted, Sunidhi’s father had confirmed the news. He had said, “Its a new chapter in Sunidhi’s life and we all are very happy and equally excited.”

With a two decade long career in the industry, Sunidhi has always been at the top of her game with chartbuster songs in her repertoire.

