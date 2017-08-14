Sunidhi Chauhan flooded with birthday wishes, she thanks her friends and fans with a sweet message. Watch video

Sunidhi Chauhan turned 34 today. Sunidhi Chauhan turned 34 today.

Famous playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan is getting a lot of love on Twitter on her birthday from the music fraternity to other Bollywood celebs and her numerous fans. The award winning singer has turned 34 today. Her last peppy track “Bakheda” from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednelar starrer Toiler: Ek Prem Katha has received a lot of positive reception from people. The song is a duet with Sukhwinder Singh. She came to prominence at the tender age of sixteen with the song “Ruki Ruki” in the film Mast. On Twitter, wishes poured in for the “Dhoom Machale” songstress.

Shaan, who has sung many duets with Sunidhi, wished the “rockstar” in his own way, “Sunidhiji Vary Vary…. Happy Birthday!! Tu hi toh mera Rokstar Hai… :))) Very Happy Birthday Sunidhi @SunidhiChauhan5”. Mika Singh also took to Twitter and said, “Happy birthday to my sweet sweet freind and super talented @SunidhiChauhan5 …”. Lyricist Irshad Kamil known for writing songs for films like Jab We Met and Rockstar, also wished the birthday girl. “Happy birthday to my sweet sweet freind and super talented @SunidhiChauhan5 …” he tweeted.

Shreya Goshal, another young playback singing talent, wished Sunidhi Chauhan too. She posted a selfie with Sunidhi and captioned it, “Happy birthday rockstar @SunidhiChauhan5 Love you so much! May this year be super duper duper special and full of joy and happiness😘”

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover also gave his best wishes for Sunidhi’s birthday and called her “sunder singer”. “Happy happy birthday to the Sunder Singer @SunidhiChauhan5 . ♥️🌺🎂,” he said.

Sunidhi Chauhan heartily thanked her fans and peers for their birthday wishes with a short video message which she posted between her recording sessions and also announced that she will be going live today.

Sunidhi’s father in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, revealed that the singer was five months pregnant, and hence, was keeping her public appearances low.

