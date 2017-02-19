Sunidhi Chauhan’s Beedi Jalaile can still lift your lazy Sunday, and the singer just proved that. Watch video

Sunidhi Chauhan played back for Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon. Sunidhi Chauhan played back for Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most sought after singers in our country. While we loved her soft love ballads over the years, we cannot get over the brat version she revealed in Omkara through the chartbuster “Beedi Jalaile.” No matter what song she has crooned in the past, it has remained a party starter. And what can be a better Sunday than to have a throwback moment from the singer herself.

Sunidhi Chauhan retweeted a short video, shot by Avinash Gowariker, in which the singer is humming “Beedi Jalaile” song, in an unplugged version. There is no music in the video but just her husky deep voice, which is reverberating through our hearts. This video will surely make you watch the song right away and get grooving. The presence of dusky beauty, Bipasha Basu in the visuals, will add to the magic, no doubt.

Sunidhi, apart from singing songs and winning our hearts, has also been on television shows as a judge and mentor off late. She appeared on the fifth and sixth seasons of singing reality show Indian Idol. She also became a coach in the Indian version of the The Voice.

A different kind of #PostPackUpShot with @SunidhiChauhan5! HAD to make her sing a line #unplugged! She’s just fantastic!! pic.twitter.com/MgIZSVYzDo — Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) February 19, 2017

Her recent number “Bloody Hell” from Rangoon, starring Kangana Ranaut, has become a rage. The singer was also seen promoting the film with Kangana on the reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani. Sunidhi also made her acting debut with a short film called Playing Priya. The film, directed by Arif Ali, did not impress the singer’s fan much but did prove that Sunidhi can act too.

