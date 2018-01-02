It’s a boy for Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik

Sunidhi Chauhan became a mother to a baby boy on January 1. Sunidhi Chauhan became a mother to a baby boy on January 1.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan on Monday delivered her first child at Surya Hospitals in Mumbai. Sunidhi, who got married to Hitesh Sonik in 2012, has become mother to a baby boy.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik are ecstatic about the birth of their first child.

Sunidhi’s obstetrician-gynecologists were Dr. Ranjana Dhanu and Dr Mohan Gadam. Dr Ranjana said, “The baby and mother are both doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud of their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20pm on January 1, 2018.”

“The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well,” said Dr Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Pediatrics, Surya Hospitals.

Earlier, Sunidhi’s father confirmed the news of her pregnancy to indianexpress.com and expressed his excitement on the arrival of the little one. He said, “Its a new chapter in Sunidhi’s life and we all are very happy and equally excited. Sunidhi has always been a hardworking child and has made us all proud with her work. But now that we will soon be grandparents I just can’t contain my happiness. She is finishing her prior commitments but as a family, we have taken a decision to not let her do outstation shows as her health is of utmost priority to us.”

After her first marriage to choreographer Bobby Khan failed at the very young age of 18, Sunidhi tied the knot with music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012, after dating him for two years.

We wish the new parents of tinsel town all the happiness.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd