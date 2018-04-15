Sumeet Vyas on his English Vinglish co-star Sridevi: It is a well-deserved National Award

Sumeet Vyas is awaiting for two of his releases, High Jack and Veere Di Wedding. Sumeet Vyas is awaiting for two of his releases, High Jack and Veere Di Wedding.

Sumeet Vyas, who is awaiting the release of his two films High Jack and Veere Di Wedding, has fond memories of sharing screen space with late actor Sridevi. The Permanent Roommates star, who worked with the Bollywood icon in English Vinglish, said her Best Actor (Female) National Award for MOM was well deserved.

Sharing his views on Sridevi’s maiden National Award, Sumeet told indianexpress.com, “It is a well-deserved National Award. I’m very happy for her and I’m very happy that I got to share some time with her and to see her doing what she does the best. I think she was the chosen one.”

When asked about his best memories of being on the sets with Sridevi in the 2012 award winning film English Vinglish, Sumeet shared, “There are lots of memories. She is one of the most iconic actors that Bollywood has produced. One thing that I really remember is that she is such a grounded and down to earth person. For an actor who has been a star since the age of 13, and to be that grounded and to be so disconnected with the entire glitz and glamour that follows your profession, and just be a normal person on set, really speaks volumes about the person that she was. One thing that I really learnt from her is you can stop acting when the camera stops rolling. You can be normal and that is the best part about her, and once the camera comes on, she is a live wire. She is extraordinary.”

Sridevi, who died of ‘accidental drowning’ in a Dubai hotel in February this year, was last seen in 2017 film MOM. The actor’s sudden demise left the entire Indian film fraternity shocked.

At the 65th National Film Awards, which were announced by jury head and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Friday, Sridevi was adjudged the Best Actor (Female) posthumously. The prestigious awards will be given to the winners by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi next month.

