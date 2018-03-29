Sumeet Vyas on High Jack: This is a hilarious, wacky story

Sumeet Vyas plays a DJ in High Jack. Sumeet Vyas plays a DJ in High Jack.

Sumeet Vyas, who stars in High Jack, says he joined the film for its “wacky” story. Sumeet, who rose to fame with his popular web series Permanent Roommates, will now appear on the big screens with an unusual hijack story. The trailer of the film had released recently during which Sumeet expressed why he was excited to be a part of this “hilarious” film.

“More than the platform the content gives me more satisfaction. More than the medium, the story has to be attractive. This film has fantastic ensemble. This is a hilarious, wacky story,” Sumeet told reporters at the trailer launch of High Jack. The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall and Mantra. It is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Madhu Mantena.

The actor plays a disc jockey in High Jack. He had mentioned at the trailer launch event that he took notes from popular Indian DJ Nucleya to prepare for the role.

Sumeet had earlier appeared in TV shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Chandragupta Maurya and also played supporting roles in films like Parched, Guddu Ki Gun and Ribbon. Apart from that, later in the year, he would be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding.

Mantra, who is a stand-up comedian, joked that he was not given any punch lines this time. “Comedians are never taken seriously but there are few comedians who are taking themselves very seriously. I was told it is a serious character and that I have no punch line in the film,” he added.

High Jack marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana. He has appeared in Yash Raj Films’ production venture Befikre, starring Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The film releases on April 20 this year.

