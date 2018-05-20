Sumeet Vyas: The script of High Jack reminded me of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Golmaal

Sumeet Vyas revealed that he went to Nucleya’s concerts to get the mannerisms of a DJ right for High Jack. Sumeet Vyas revealed that he went to Nucleya’s concerts to get the mannerisms of a DJ right for High Jack.

Rising to fame with TVF’s web series Permanent Roommates, Sumeet Vyas has come a long way in the entertainment industry. The actor-director-writer has carved a niche in the digital space and is now setting his foot in the world of Hindi cinema as well. After making his debut in the Sridevi starrer English Vinglish, Sumeet has acted in films like Parched and Ribbon. His latest release High Jack sees him in the role of a DJ who is being forced to become a doctor by his father.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, stoner comedy High Jack hit the silver screen on May 18. In a conversation with indianexpress.com Sumeet shared his excitement for the film as he said, “I hope this film does well. There are not many films like High Jack and it is essentially targeting the youth. It is an out and out entertainment film. It is a situational comedy where laughter is happening not only because of wordplay, it is happening more in the situation. I hope people enjoy watching the film as it is the most important thing for me.”

With Bollywood comedies Mubarakan and Golmaal Again striking gold at the box office, we asked Sumeet Vyas what makes High Jack different. The 34-year-old actor replied, “When I read the script of this film it reminded me of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Golmaal of our times. These were all very situational comedies. People were very relatable and nobody was trying very hard to be very funny. That’s the brand of comedy High Jack has. It has music by Nucleya which is very relevant in today’s time and it has all the ingredients to be a good entertainer.”

High Jack is one of few stoner comedies produced in the Hindi cinema. So, does Sumeet feel Bollywood has grown up in terms of content? He says, “Definitely, Bollywood has grown up in terms of content because the audience has warmed up to the newer kind of content. I think it’s a great time for content creators. There is a market for everything and the general audience’s appetite for a different kind of content has increased. They are ready to accept films which are not necessarily love stories or action drama.”

Sumeet Vyas has a lover boy image amongst his fans, courtesy his popular role of Mikesh in Permanent Roommates. So, his role of DJ Rakesh aka Rock-esh needed some preparation. He revealed, “I went to a number of concerts by Nucleya. I observed him and saw how he performs and how he approaches music on stage. I hung around with friends who party a lot and saw the DJs, how they kept the crowd engaged.”

After High Jack, Sumeet will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s production Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding will release on June 1.

