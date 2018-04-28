Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas puts an end to speculations of engagement with Ekta Kaul

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas is dating Mere Angne Mein actor Ekta Kaul. Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas is dating Mere Angne Mein actor Ekta Kaul.

Sumeet Vyas aka Mikesh of Permanent Roommates, has been making news for quite some time. First, the release of his film High Jack, then the trailer of Veere Di Wedding where he is romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan and now the rumours of his engagement with TV actor Ekta Kaul, all have put him in the public eye. But the actor-writer Sumeet has now decided to shut down the rumour mills as he, in a statement, has refuted the rumours of him getting engaged.

In a statement, Sumeet said, “I would like to put an end to all the rumours and speculation around my engagement to actor Ekta Kaul. The rumours are false. We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship. As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step.” As per the reports, the rumours about his engagement with Ekta started doing the rounds when she shared a photo of them together in a traditional attire. Ekta is a television actor who has acted in shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Mere Angne Mein. She also tried her luck in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the year 2013.

Meanwhile, Ekta posted her adorable clicks with Sumeet on her Instagram account. In the caption she expressed her love for him as she wrote, “And into his arms I go to lose my mind and find my soul.. @sumeetvyas sometimes there’s only one thing to say. P.S I love you. 💞💞😘😘.”

Sumeet who had also scripted TVF Tripling, was earlier married to actor Shivani Tanksale who has been a part of Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24. In the show, Shivani played the role of Divya Singhania Maurya. The two got married in the year 2010 but got divorced after seven years of marriage in June 2017.

Talking about it in his statement, Sumeet added, “There have been other rumours about my divorce that have come up post the launch of the Veere di Wedding trailer. I would also like to confirm my divorce to actress Shivani Tanksale took place in 2017, it happened amicably and we both continue to remain friends. There is a friendship that has been there for many years and we split ways with a lot of respect.”

