Salman Khan’s Sultan sweeps Tehran International Sports Film Festival

Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai might be breaking records, but if you thought that was all from the Bhaijaan of Bollywood for now, you are wrong. Salman’s 2016 film Sultan continues to win big on international platforms too. We have seen how Salman’s collaboration with his TZH director Ali Abbas Zafar did wonders at the box office. But it looks like the magic of their previous wrestling film hasn’t died down as yet. Sultan has bagged major awards at the Tehran International Sports Film Festival, and Salman’s fans cannot gush any less.

Sultan, which also starred Anushka Sharma, released worldwide on July 6, 2016. After a super successful run, it grossed Rs 589.25 crore worldwide, and became the third highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time. But it looks like the swag of Sultan hasn’t faded. Trade guru Ramesh Bala shared the big news over Twitter of the film bagging top honours at the Tehran International Sports Film Festival, which includes Best Actor (Salman Khan), Best Actress (Anushka Sharma) and Best Director (Ali Abbaz Zafar).

Sultan is a sports drama about a middle-aged wrestler Sultan Ali Khan who gives up the sport following the death of his son, only to revive his career to win back the respect and love of his wife and the prize money. The Yash Raj film also starred Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh and Kumud Mishra.

Salman and Ali have become a successful actor-director due as their two films – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai have raked in more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The duo is teaming up again for their next titled Bharat where Salman will reportedly be seen playing a 25-year-old man.

