Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar shares unseen moments of Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. See photos

As Salman Khan starrer Sultan completed one year of its release on Thursday, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share some unseen photographs. “One year to Sultan, time flies…Found some pictures that never came out… Thanks for all the love,” Ali tweeted. The sports drama film features Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma as wrestlers. It also stars Amith Sadh and Randeep Hooda.

In the first still, Salman’s character, Sultan, can be seen spending alone time with his wife, Aarfa, (whose role was played by Anushka Sharma), on a cot. In another still he can be seen running, trying to match up with the speed of a bike. A photo also shows the actor riding the iconic blue scooter.

Sultan had been one of the record-breaking releases of Salman Khan last year. Even Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which is still running successfully internationally couldn’t break Salman Khan’s opening record.

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation… Sets the BO on fire… Ends the lull phase… Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]”, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted. Sultan collected Rs 36.54 crore on the first day. Dangal had got the second highest opening collection of 2016.

One year to @SultanTheMovie , times flies found some pictures that never came out :) , thanks for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ryylwhxaob — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 6, 2017

Last month, Sultan had won the Best Action Movie award at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). At present, Zafar is working with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai. The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger in which Salman Khan will be reuniting with his former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif after five years.

