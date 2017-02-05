Sukhwinder Singh on Pak artiste ban: Opportunities have increased for Indian singers

Sukhwinder Singh has lent voice to songs in Rangoon. Sukhwinder Singh has lent voice to songs in Rangoon.

Sukhwinder Singh has a number of songs to be released this year. The Chaiyya Chaiyya hit-maker has lent his voice to Raees’ Udi Udi, to songs from Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon and even to some songs in Akshay Kumar’s two upcoming films, including Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

But he has some great words to say about one of the films, which is Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Sukhi’s association with the filmmaker goes back to Omkara. Talking about what’s so special about Rangoon and his experience of working with Vishal Bharadwaj, the 45-year-old vocalist said, “Rangoon songs are very huge. They are very glamourous and unique. I started singing for Vishal since Omkara and till now, our association hasn’t stopped. Vishal is one international level composer we have in our country. There’s a track of Rangoon, people will love it totally. If Haider was a story-telling opera, this one song from Rangoon will but be described as action opera. The moment you’ll see Kangana and the action going behind it blending with my voice – you’ll experience the magic.” the singer added.

The singer, who has sung songs like Slow Motion Angreza and won National Award for Bismil (Haider), personally loves to sing dance numbers and was ecstatic when he was approached for Udi Udi from Raees.

“When I heard Udi Udi, I hugged Ram Sampath and thanked him for this number. In fact, it was a shocker for him when I completed the song in 20 minutes. I wanted to keep singing it for hours but then Ram was okay with the very first shot. The song personally linked to my nature. I have myself loved Garba. For several years, I’ve played it but yes nobody knows that side of me,” Sukhwinder said.

However, since almost two years Sukhwinder has been choosy about songs he will lend his voice to. “In past a few months, I’ve been getting title tracks. I didn’t want to do it anymore. I wasn’t disturbed by the fact that I was producing fewer songs. I have recorded seven songs within three days. These included Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Rangoon, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and for a Biopic of Sanjay Dutt. So, people will listen a lot to me this year. This is my second song with Javed Sir. Earlier I’ve sun Rut Aagayi Re from Aamir Khan-starrer 1947.”

On being asked if the ban on Pakistani artists, especially singers, has benefitted the singers in India. Sukhwinder slightly agreed, “India has a lot of Talent. We as a country, have always welcomed talent and people from across the globe. The issue wasn’t to ban Pakistan artistes but to show a sign to the government of Pakistan. Shiv Sena doesn’t have any problem with Pak artists, the whole family is very musical. Yes, opportunities have increased but it’s not because of Atif (Aslam) or Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) or any other artist’s ban. It hasn’t affected us but them. India has a lot of potentials. People have started to give more focus on us, but it’s not related. I’m sad that because of their political strategies, they are losing their career.”

