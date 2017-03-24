Sujoy Ghosh to make short film on Satyajit Ray story

Sujoy Ghosh says he is making a short film on a story by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Sujoy Ghosh says he is making a short film on a story by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Kahaani fame director Sujoy Ghosh says he is making a short film on a story by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. “Finally. I get to make a Satyajit Ray story. Short film but one step at a time,” Ghosh tweeted on Friday. “The Ray story I am making is ANUKUL. if you can read up.. one of my top ten stories,” he tweeted later.

Satyajit Ray was widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of the 20th century. He directed 36 films, including feature, short films and documentaries. He was also a fiction writer, illustrator, composer and film critic.

He authored several short stories and novels, primarily aimed at children. Feluda, the sleuth, and Professor Shonku, the scientist, in his science fiction stories are popular fictional characters created by him.

Anukul is the story of a robot servant who can think, talk and act like a human being. It was a story that was way ahead of its time.

Satyajit Ray’s first film, Pather Panchali, won over 10 international awards. He received many major awards including honorary Oscar, which was presented to him by My Fair Lady actor Audrey Hepburn. He was also honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award and Bharat Ratna in 1992.

Ghosh, also known for making films like Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Jhankaar Beats, helmed the critically acclaimed 2015 short film Ahalya.

Both Ahalya and Anukul had been popular short stories which were recited in a popular radio station in Kolkata every Sunday. The director has not named any cast or approximate timing of release but has created enough excitement with the announcement.

