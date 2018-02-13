Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are the perfect small-town couple

Sui Dhaaga first look: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan transport you to another era. Sui Dhaaga first look: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan transport you to another era.

Earlier on Monday, fans of Anushka Sharma were introduced to her spooky self in the new poster of her March 2 release Pari. And later in the day, the actor released her first look from her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga which also stars Varun Dhawan. In the first look of Sui Dhaaga, Anushka is a simpleton named Mamta who wears a saree, bangles and vermilion, and blushes like any 90s or 80s newly married girl would. Varun Dhawan is a young man Mauji who takes you back to a bygone era with his moustached look.

Sharing the first look poster, Varun wrote on Instagram, “EXCLUSIVE-मौजी और ममता से मिलिए २८ सितम्बर को| #madeinindia🇮🇳 #SuiDhaagaFirstLook #SuiDhaaga @yrf @SuiDhaagaFilm @anushkasharma 28th sept 2018 directed by @sharatkatariya.” Anushka posted another photo with the caption, “ममता और मौजी आ रहे है २८ सितम्बर को | #SuiDhaagaFirstLook.” The two contrasting looks of Anushka (that of Pari and Sui Dhaaga) speaks volumes about her willingness to experiment with her choice of roles. In the movie, Anushka essays the role of an embroiderer. Varun aka Mauji plays a tailor in the film and his well-crafted look is setting the tone of the film right which promotes the campaign of Make In India.

Speaking about the project, Varun has earlier said, “Varun said, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”

The film, directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, will hit the theaters on September 28, a few days ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. The other cast of the film is yet to be announced.

