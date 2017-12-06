Suhana Khan’s latest picture is everything sunny, see photo

Suhana Khan’s latest picture is going viral. Suhana Khan’s latest picture is going viral.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, tops the list of star kids whom we want to see on the silver screen. Isn’t it? And this is the reason why all clicks of the young girl go viral. Last spotted at her mother Gauri Khan’s Halloween party, Suhana is the apple of her parents’ eyes. Even Shah Rukh had put up an adorable post to wish his daughter a happy Children’s Day on November 14.

But while she is off to London to complete her studies, fans here are rejoicing over her latest picture uploaded by a fan page. In the sun-kissed photo, Suhana can be seen wearing a white shirt with white shorts, standing beside a window. Just like all her other photos, Suhana’s picture is also going viral over the internet and fans are going gaga in the comments section.

Recently, Gauri Khan had shared a new image of daughter Suhana Khan with caption, “Here’s looking at you, kid.” Daddy Shah Rukh Khan, in the past, had also shared how Suhana is interested in the film industry. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry,” he had said. Well, we are just waiting for that day to come!

