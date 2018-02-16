Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya are growing up fast. Here’s the proof

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor pose at a party. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor pose at a party.

As much as Bollywood buffs like to stay updated about the ‘king of romance’ Shah Rukh Khan, they are equally interested to know about his three kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. While Aryan’s good looks which he seems to have inherited from his father and AbRam’s cuteness grabs paparazzi’s attention, it is Suhana’s elegance and grace which make many go gaga over her. Her every new click makes headlines in the showbiz world.

This time what has brought attention to Shah Rukh’s 17-year-old princess is a photo shared by actor Sanjay Kapoor on his Instagram account. In the photo, we see Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana at a party. The two gorgeous girls seem to share a close bond as they pose together. The caption of the photo, “They grow up so fast 🤗🤗” brings out Sanjay’s emotions for his daughter. Earlier too we have seen Suhana and Shanaya hanging out together with another friend and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey. The three girls have often gone out on movie and lunch dates together.

Just like Jahnvi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter) and Sara Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan’s daughter), Suhana Khan’s debut is also the most-awaited event in tinsel town but daddy Shah Rukh has no plans for it anytime soon. Talking about Suhana’s ambition of being an actor, Shah Rukh has earlier said in an interview, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.”

See some more photos of Suhana here:

While her fans await her Bollywood debut, her many photos on fan pages have kept the buzz around her alive.

