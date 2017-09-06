Watch: Suhana Khan is laughing out loud while trying to do the diva hair flip

Suhana Khan is giggling like a little girl in this latest video. Suhana Khan is giggling like a little girl in this latest video.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most sought-after star kids on the Bollywood block. Every time she steps out, paparazzi go crazy over clicking her pictures and so much so that one time, they even troubled her to the point of invading her privacy when she was going to watch a movie alone. But Suhana has already won a number of fans with her public appearances alongside father Shah Rukh and we are looking forward to her silver screen debut.

Contrary to most of Suhana’s pictures where she is seen giving just a polite smile or not smiling at all, this time, we got our hands on something very special. Not only is Suhana giggling like a little girl in this fan video posted online, but it proves that this star kid is an actual goof-master in real life. So, what happens is that when one of her friends randomly starts to film Suhana, she goes for the essential diva hair flip. But funnily enough, instead of flipping her hair like a total pro, she accidentally messes it all up and can’t help but laugh out at her stupidity. Have a look at the video here:

After spending time with her loved and dear ones in Mumbai, Suhana has flown off to London to continue her studies. And it looks like this video was filmed there itself. Suhana was recently spotted with close friend and Chunky Pandey’s son Ahaan Pandey at various gatherings.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was missing his daughter and her advice after she went away. In an adorable post on Twitter, he expressed his feelings.

