As Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana turns 18, here’s looking at how the proud parents talk about their little girl

Suhana Khan celebrates her 18th birthday today. Suhana Khan celebrates her 18th birthday today.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has never failed to turn heads wherever and whenever she has made a public appearance. She is often seen as a true personification of elegance and grace. Today, the actor’s daughter celebrates her 18th birthday. While she is a grown-up, Gauri and Shah Rukh have often expressed how they adore Suhana like their little girl.

On Suhana’s birthday eve, Gauri shared a picture of Suhana on her Instagram. Along with the post, Gauri expressed the excitement of Suhana’s birthday party. She wrote, “Gearing up for a birthday bash.”

Both SRK and Gauri have spoken about Suhana and her aspirations on different occasions. Shah Rukh Khan had once said he is shy around his daughter. He once told Bombay Times, “I need to spend more time with my daughter, I am a little shy in this space. So when she is with her girlfriends, I am like ‘Yaar, main barge in toh nahin kar raha,’ Bacchiyan hain meri, sab mere saath hi badi hui hain IPL matches dekh-dekh ke. But I still feel awkward. I need to open up a little and spend more time to pass on whatever little I know.” (‘I hope I am not barging in’, all of them are like my daughters. Everyone has grown up with me watching the IPL matches together.)

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan at an IPL match. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan at an IPL match.

Suhana Khan poses in front of Taj Mahal. Suhana Khan poses in front of Taj Mahal.

Shah Rukh Khan family portrait. Shah Rukh Khan family portrait.

Suhana Khan at an event in New Delhi. (Picture source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan at an event in New Delhi. (Picture source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan with Gauri Khan. (Picture source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan with Gauri Khan. (Picture source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan at an event in Mumbai. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan at an event in Mumbai. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

In another interview, he revealed how Suhana aspires to be an actor. Gauri Khan too dropped a major hint on how Suhana is prepping up for her big break. At an award show, she revealed that Suhana has bagged a photoshoot for a magazine and added that she is extremely excited and is looking forward to it.

Well, Suhana is truly turning out to be the perfect one who would take forward SRK’s legacy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd