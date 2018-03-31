Gauri Khan takes daughter Suhana Khan and friends on a day trip to Taj Mahal

Suhana Khan was clicked by mother Gauri Khan as they went on a day trip to Taj Mahal. Suhana Khan was clicked by mother Gauri Khan as they went on a day trip to Taj Mahal.

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 17-year-old daughter was up for a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday. The star kid and her friends were taken for a day visit to the World Heritage Site by her mother Gauri. After the visit, the interior designer posted the pictures from the one day trip on her social media handle. Along with the photos, she mentioned the details of the visit as she wrote, “A Day trip to one of India’s most celebrated structures.. The Taj Mahal…”

In the photos, Suhana looked as lovely as always as she sported a kurta and jeans. The teenager had a solo picture in the series of photo shared by Gauri and after seeing it many would agree that Shah Rukh’s daughter is the star in the making. Currently, Suhana is completing her studies from a foreign university post which she plans on following the footsteps of her father and join the film industry. Shah Rukh, in an earlier interview, had mentioned how Suhana has interest in becoming a Bollywood actor. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is also in awe of her acting skills. “Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her,” wrote Shabana.

Gauri Khan, on the other hand, has been busy with her store Gauri Khan Designs where various celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranbir Kapoor, among others have marked their presence. Gauri recently received an ‘Excellence in Design Award’ and she dedicated it to her husband, Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana is Shah Rukh’s second child after son Aryan Khan. The actor is blessed with another son AbRam who is younger to Suhana.

