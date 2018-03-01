Sudhir Mishra on independent cinema: Been here for 30 years, glad others are joining in

Sudhir Mishra had said he does not want people to misconstrue Daas Dev as political drama. Sudhir Mishra had said he does not want people to misconstrue Daas Dev as political drama.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says he finds the younger talent inspiring as the Mumbai movie industry can be lonely for a person dabbling in independent films.

The director is a part of an award show where he would be sharing the panel with filmmakers such as Farah Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Nikkhil Advani. “I wanted to be a part of this jury because the younger lot inspires me, I feel less lonely, otherwise the idea of making independent films is a lonely job if you look at the Mumbai film industry,” Mishra said in a statement.

“I’ve been around 30 years, trying to do what I want and it’s great that now the other are also joining in as well. Age is a superfluous factor in a director’s life and there’s always so much to learn and get inspired from all the time,” added the filmmaker, who is awaiting the release of Daas Dev.

“We didn’t want people to misunderstand Daas Dev as a political drama. Politics is the conflict in the love story and music is an integral part of the film,” the director said in another interview.

Daas Dev has been described as a film about power, love, and addiction. It also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vipin Sharma. It is releasing on March 9.

