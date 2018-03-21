There’s always a struggle for filmmakers who make non-formulaic films: Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra said Shyam Benegal is not given the importance that he should be getting. Sudhir Mishra said Shyam Benegal is not given the importance that he should be getting.

Veteran director Sudhir Mishra feels sad that makers like him and Shyam Benegal are not given the importance they deserve for their work in alternative cinema. Mishra says it has taken a long time for the industry people itself to notice filmmakers and actors who churn out unusual stories.

“This is always a problem. It is changing a bit. I feel far less lonely. In this industry, Shyam Benegal is not given the importance that he should be (getting), they accept Smita Patil from that camp (of parallel cinema) but they don’t accept a maker. It is time people recognise these filmmakers, actors,” he said.

“The maker is forgotten. I am not saying they should not talk about Om Puri, Nasseruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and others but they should also talk about the makers, writers,” he adds. When asked if he thinks he is recognised in the industry for his work, Mishra says there is always a struggle for someone like him, who makes non-formulaic movies.

“I agree when I take Shyam Benegal’s name, I would include my name as well. Today making it (a film) is a problem, getting it released is another thing and then getting it into theatres, so all these things do happen,” he adds.

Also read | Sudhir Mishra on independent cinema: Been here for 30 years, glad others are joining in

He is currently awaiting the release of Daas Dev, starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadda and Rahul Bhat in lead. “After this, I am moving on to write my next film. I am working on the sequel of ‘Hazron Khawish Aisi’ and a web series,” the director added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App