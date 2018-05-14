Subhash Ghai to produce Osho biopic with Navala Productions

Subhash Ghai’s Osho biopic will cast its main characters within the next month. Subhash Ghai’s Osho biopic will cast its main characters within the next month.

Subhash Ghai is all set to produce a biopic on controversial godman Osho in collaboration with Rome based production company Navala Productions, reported Variety. The project is tentatively titled Osho: Lord of the Full Moon and was announced yesterday at the Cannes Film Festival. Osho, also called Rajneesh and Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, was recently the subject of Netflix’s critically acclaimed six-part documentary Wild Wild Country.

According to Variety, Lakshen Sucameli will direct the biopic from a screenplay by Sucameli and Kamlesh Pandey. Casting and international distributor names will be announced soon. Fabio Cianchetti, known for Eva Greene starrer The Dreamers, is the makers’ choice for director of photography.

Osho: Lord of the Full Moon will begin from the time of Indian independence. Apart from Osho, there would be another main character, a female journalist who puts her career in danger when she tries to investigate if the Guru is a fraud or a genius like his fans believed.

Osho died in 1990 but has been a contentious figure in popular imagination especially in the United States, where he was active in the first half of the 1980s. It was this relatively short duration of his life that became the most well-known because of the utopian Oregon community he established. That community was called Rajneeshpuram and was populated by Rajneeshees, as his devotees were called.

The establishment of Rajneeshpuram was protested by the locals. The tensions finally culminated in 1984 when Rajneeshees decided they were few in number and could not hope to win in the upcoming Wasco County elections. They allegedly indulged in bioterror when they poisoned half the voters by pouring salmonella-laced liquid on food items. Osho’s most trusted follower Ma Sheela pleaded guilty in 1985. US authorities also discovered evidence of the largest wire-tapping and bugging operation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd