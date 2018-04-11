Student of The Year 2: Meet Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, the newest entrants to Karan Johar’s uber cool school

Karan Johar presents the female leads for Student Of The Year 2 -Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. Karan Johar presents the female leads for Student Of The Year 2 -Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

Ever since Karan Johar unveiled the first look poster of Student of The Year 2 featuring Tiger Shroff, fans have been anxiously waiting for the announcement of the two female leads. And keeping their promise, the makers have now introduced the two new entrants to Karan Johar’s uber cool school – Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

In three new posters posted by Dharma Productions, the team introduced the actors. While Tara can be seen sporting a denim look, Ananya is channeling the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ‘Anjali’ vibe with her sporty avatar. With a sketch of a school corridor in the background in the first one, the posters have made fans excited for this campus drama to unfold on screens.

Another poster featuring Tiger Shroff’s hunky avatar was also released by the makers today. While the previous SOTY installment was directed by producer Karan Johar, SOTY 2 will be helmed by Punit Malhotra.

Debutante Tara has been a VJ with Disney and has also featured in a number of Disney shows including Best of Luck Nikki and others. She is also a professional dancer and singer and has sung songs for acclaimed films such as Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish and David.

However, Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has long been speculated to have been roped in for the role. While the names of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s names had also cropped up at times, looks like Tara and Ananya made the final cut.

In a tweet on April 9, Dharma Productions had also announced that the shooting for the film has begun in Dehradun. “STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 – DAY #1 on set. Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls,” the official handle tweeted with a set picture. The shooting has commenced in the same St Teresa school which featured in the last film. The rest of the schedule is said to take place in Rishikesh and Mussoorie.

Student Of The Year 2 will hit the theatres on November 23 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd