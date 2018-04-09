Student Of The Year 2: All your questions about the Karan Johar film answered

Sudent Of The Year 2: Who will star alongside Tiger Shroff? Karan Johar announces the full cast on April 11. Sudent Of The Year 2: Who will star alongside Tiger Shroff? Karan Johar announces the full cast on April 11.

Karan Johar’s campus drama Student Of The Year was not only one of the most loved films of 2012 but it also became the launchpad for talent powerhouses Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. It also went on to become one of the highest grossers of the year despite starring three completely new faces. And ever since it released, movie buffs have been waiting for Karan to present a sequel to the film. Consequently, when Johar’s Dharma Production made SOTY 2’s announcement in November, it became one of the most awaited films of 2018.

Since SOTY is a high-school drama, it could definitely not go on with its previous cast of Alia, Varun and Sidharth. The team announced that Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff has been roped in for the sequel with a first look poster last year. While a lot of speculation is going on regarding the other two leads of the film, here is everything that we know so far.

First Look

In November 2017, producer Karan Johar had taken fans by surprise and shared the first look of Student Of The Year 2 on Twitter with the caption, “The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18.” With no revelations about the female leads, the first poster focused all its attention on Tiger Shroff. Sporting a cool look in rugged jeans, Tiger could be seen resting on the Student Of The Year shield in the poster.

Release Date

Later in January, Karan Johar also revealed the release date for the film – November 23, 2018 along with a new poster. Here too, Tiger was seen doing full justice to his spoilt-brat avatar complete with his chiselled abs and rugged denim look.

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra …@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018

SOTY 2 will not be directed by Karan Johar

Unlike the previous Karan Johar directorial, Student Of The Year 2 will be helmed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously delivered box office duds like Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys. Malhotra has previously also helmed various popular TVCs with Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. Will Student Of The Year 2 become his claim to fame? Only time will tell.

Love triangle again?

Just like the previous installment, SOTY 2 is also said to be a love triangle. While the last one followed the story of Shanaya (Bhatt) who was struggling with her feelings for her two friends – Abhimanyu (Malhotra) and Rohan (Dhawan), reports suggest that SOTY 2 will star two female leads along with Tiger Shroff. We really hope that the makers bring something new to the table because the angle of a love story between three people has been done-to-death by Bollywood.

Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra had went on to collect Rs 70 crore at the box office. Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra had went on to collect Rs 70 crore at the box office.

Shooting begins

In a tweet on April 9, Dharma Productions also announced that the shooting for the film has begun in Dehradoon. “STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 – DAY #1 on set. Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls,” the official handle tweeted with a set picture. The shooting has commenced in the same St Teresa school which featured in the last film. The photo features the St Teresa book with the building in the background. The rest of the schedule is said to take place in Rishikesh and Mussoorie.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 – DAY #1 on set.

Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls.

Give us a 🏆 in the comments to wish them luck! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/V5wKfVT9Ye — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2018

Female leads – Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan?

Post the unveiling of Tiger Shroff’s look in the film, fans have been busy speculating about the female leads opposite Tiger. While the names of a number of starlets have cropped up since then, recent reports suggest that Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has been locked in for one of the roles. It has also been reported that Ananya has been looking to make a debut in the industry since long. What’s better than a popular franchise like SOTY?

Ananya Pandey is looking forward to her Bollywood debut. Ananya Pandey is looking forward to her Bollywood debut.

Reports have also suggested that Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan have been roped in for the film. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s name has turned up for the role. And considering the proximity between Johar and celebrity families, him choosing to launch another one of these star kids doesn’t seem highly unlikely.

Karan also tweeted that he will announce the full cast on April 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd