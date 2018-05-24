Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar releases motion posters of his Batch of 2018

Student of The Year 2 motion posters are here! Student of The Year 2 motion posters are here!

Filmmaker Karan Johar re-introduced his “Batch of 2018” from Student of the Year 2 with three motion posters on social media, one each, dedicated to Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. With these, he also announced the release date for the film too, that is November 23, 2018. It is the sequel to 2012 film Student of the Year which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood, and is being directed by Punit Malhotra.

Ever since the film was announced in November last year, the fans of SOTY franchise have been waiting patiently for updates on the film, with internet buzzing with pictures from the sets, its posters and more.

Student of the Year 2 will mark the big screen debut of Ananya and Tara opposite Bollywood’s current favourite hunk, Tiger Shroff. While Ananya is the eldest of Chunky and Bhavana Panday’s two daughters, Tara is a video jockey who has also starred in some sitcoms.

Sharing the motion poster of Ananya, Karan wrote, “#6monthstosoty2 presenting ANANYA! Welcoming her to our @dharmamovies family!!!! Releasing NOV 23rd 2018!!!!” For Tara, he captioned the image as, “Presenting TARA!! Welcoming her to our @dharmamovies family!!! Releasing NOV 23rd 2018 #soty2”. Lastly, Tiger’s motion poster was shared with the words, “#6monthstosoty2 #soty2 @tigerjackieshrofff in the house! Releasing 23rd NOV 2018 !”

Tiger has become a bankable actor when it comes to new age films after the massive success of his last movie Baaghi 2 which released earlier this year and went on to make over Rs 200 crore. The actor has many projects lined up including Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 and the official Bollywood remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo, the poster for which is already out and has been loved by fans.

Also, following the massive success of Baaghi 2, makers have already announced the third part in the franchise where Tiger will play the lead yeat again.

