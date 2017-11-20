Student Of The Year 2 first look: Tiger Shroff is thrilled to get admission into Karan Johar’s coolest school

The first look of Karan Johar’s much talked about film Student of The Year 2 is out. The first look of Karan Johar’s much talked about film Student of The Year 2 is out.

The very first look of Karan Johar’s much talked about film Student of The Year 2 came as a Monday surprise for all the fans. The first poster of the film was unveiled by lead actor Tiger Shroff this morning. Sporting a brat-look in rugged jeans, Tiger is seen resting on the Student of The Year shield.

Tiger Shroff who is also prepping up for his film Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani took to Twitter to share the first glimpse of SOTY 2 and captioned it, “Thank you @karanjohar sir and @punitdmalhotra sir for giving me admission into the coolest school ever! #StudentOfTheYear2 #InItToWinIt #SOTY2 @DharmaMovies”.

Karan Johar too shared the first look of his production on Twitter and wrote, “The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18”

Unlike the posters of the first installment, the first look of SOTY 2 is quite different with no revelations about its female leads. The focus at least for now, is entirely on Tiger Shroff and the Student Of The Year Trophy! SOTY 2 has been hitting headlines ever since it was announced by Dharma Productions mainly regarding its female lead.

See Tiger Shroff starrer Student of The Year 2 first poster here:

Rumours were doing rounds that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan or Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be making their big Bollywood debut with the SOTY franchise. But putting all the buzz to rest, recently Janhvi and Sara’s debut movies were announced with Dhadak and Kedarnath respectively. While speculations about the female lead of SOTY 2 continues, Tiger’s first look surely pacifies fans for a while.

Just like the first installment in the Student of The Year franchise marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the premise of SOTY 2 reportedly will also revolve around a love triangle. Rumours are, Disha Patani and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey will play the female leads in the film, but no official confirmation has come as yet.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is set to hit the screens early next year.

