Student Of The Year 2: Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya will romance Tiger Shroff?

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was reportedly a protegee of Salman Khan but now it is being heard that the newbie will be launched in the Hindi film industry by none other than, the ‘flag bearer of nepotism,’ Karan Johar. From Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor, several names were in the running amid speculations around who would star opposite Tiger Shroff in Dharma Productions’s much-awaited project, Student Of The Year 2. Now, latest reports claim that Karan has zeroed down upon Ananya Panday to play the female lead in the franchise.

In an interview with Mirror Today, Chunky Panday revealed that his daughter is planning to make it big in the film industry. He said, “Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.” For the unversed, Ananya graduated two months back and is currently training with celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. The fan page of the young girl on Instagram gives a perfect glimpse into her preparations for her big Bollywood debut. Not only Ananya, her cousin Ahaan Panday (Chunky’s brother Chiki, and Deanne Panday’s son) has also been prepping for his Bollywood entry.

Student Of The Year gave Bollywood three of its current heartthrobs — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. But the franchise film will have two female leads, unlike the first part which had two male leads. Revealing about Tiger being a part of the film, Karan had tweeted, “It’s OFFICIAL….Directed by Punit Malhotra STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 ( SOTY2) with TIGER SHROFF @iTIGERSHROF.” Tiger had earlier spoken about how surprised he was when Karan called him for a screen test.

