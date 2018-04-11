Student of the Year 2 cast announcement LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday to star in Punit Malhotra directorial

Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 will release on November 23, 2018. Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 will release on November 23, 2018.

Karan Johar in his 2012 directorial Student of the Year gave Bollywood three of the current heartthrobs – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Now, after six years Karan is at again. This time he is producing the sequel as Punit Malhotra gets in the shoes of the director. And while it was announced way back that Tiger Shoff would be playing the male lead in Student of the Year 2, speculations were running high on who would be the two leading ladies (yes, a love triangle again!).

The day is here. The film’s official Twitter handle revealed that the girls to romance Tiger Shroff are Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Student of the Year 2, which also stars Samir Soni, went on floors in Dehradun recently and is slated to release on November 23 this year.

