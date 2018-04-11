Presents Latest News
  • Student of the Year 2 cast announcement LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday to star in Punit Malhotra directorial

Student of the Year 2 cast announcement LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday to star in Punit Malhotra directorial

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 will star Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Follow our live blog for all the updates about the announcement of the film's leading ladies.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 11, 2018 1:34:23 pm
student of the year actress Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2 will release on November 23, 2018.

Karan Johar in his 2012 directorial Student of the Year gave Bollywood three of the current heartthrobs – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Now, after six years Karan is at again. This time he is producing the sequel as Punit Malhotra gets in the shoes of the director. And while it was announced way back that Tiger Shoff would be playing the male lead in Student of the Year 2, speculations were running high on who would be the two leading ladies (yes, a love triangle again!).

The day is here. The film’s official Twitter handle revealed that the girls to romance Tiger Shroff are Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Student of the Year 2, which also stars Samir Soni, went on floors in Dehradun recently and is slated to release on November 23 this year.

Also Read | Student of The Year 2: Meet Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the newest entrants to Karan Johar’s uber cool school

Follow all the reactions to the announcement of Student of the Year 2 cast here:

Live Blog

Highlights

13:34 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Tiger Shroff shows off his chiseled abs in the new poster of Student of The Year 2
13:10 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Karan Johar shares Student of the Year 2 poster

Is it us or is there something wrong with Tiger Shroff's right arm?

12:41 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Tara Sutaria on being a part of Student of the Year 2

Debutante Tara Sutaria is excited to be part of the Dharma Productions project. The VJ-turned-actor took to her Twitter and expressed her happiness as she wrote, "...And suddenly you know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings! Firsts are always special, especially when you’re blessed enough to be part of the Dharma Family! My journey begins... #SOTY2." 

12:22 (IST) 11 Apr 2018
Meet the stars of Student of the Year 2

Also Read | Student of The Year 2: Meet Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the newest entrants to Karan Johar’s uber cool school

Karan Johar's production venture Student of the Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The Punit Malhotra directorial will be shot in Dehradun, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts