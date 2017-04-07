Stop posting Vinod Khanna’s photos, please don’t bother him: Kiran Karmakar

A few days ago, Vinod Khanna was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration. Later it was widely reported that the actor was suffering from bladder cancer. A few days ago, Vinod Khanna was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration. Later it was widely reported that the actor was suffering from bladder cancer.

The sharing of Vinod Khanna’s viral photo on social media drew a lot of flak from different quarters of the society for its sheer insensitivity. The picture captures a frail, almost unrecognisable Vinod Khanna along with wife Kavita and son Sakshi. TV actor Kiran Karmakar who has acted in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki expressed his dismay over the insensitive sharing of actor’s photo. Kiran urged his fans to stop sharing and posting the ailing actor’s photo.

Kiran wrote on Facebook,” “STOP POSTING VINOD KHANNA’S PHOTOS. Please don’t bother him. HE’S OUR HERO. LET HIM BE.” The post clearly says that the incessant sharing of Vinod Khanna’s picture has left Kiran angry and disappointed.

A few days ago, Vinod was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration. Later it was widely reported that the actor was suffering from bladder cancer.

The actor is reportedly stable now. The hospital issued a statement on Thursday saying, “The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday with severe dehydration. He is under the care of our doctors and has responded positively to the treatment and is now stable. His family thanks his well-wishers for the good wishes and requests to respect their privacy,” was the hospital’s official statement about the health of the 70-year-old actor. It didn’t comment about cancer.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar wins National Award and has a message for Twinkle Khanna. She doesn’t know if to laugh or cry

Earlier his son Rahul Khanna said in a statement, ““Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in,” Rahul said.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd