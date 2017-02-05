Stay positive to conquer cancer, says Manisha Koirala

“It was the painful and tough journey. If I could do it, you too can do it.” “It was the painful and tough journey. If I could do it, you too can do it.”

Stay positive and drive away negative thoughts in conquering cancer, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, a cancer survivor, said here today. “It was the painful and tough journey. If I could do it, you too can do it,” a release quoted her as saying at a debate jointly organised here by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Apollo Cancer Institute and Cure Foundation.

Speaking about her successful battle against cancer, she said she used to consider chemotherapy as vitamin shots. “Divert your mind. Do what you want to do. Watch comedy films, read, have a party atmosphere at home. You can easily conquer cancer,” Koirala said. She ensured that she stayed positive all through her journey of treatment, she said. The other panellists included Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Apollo Cancer Institute. Noting that 55 per cent of cancers is preventable as per WHO, Reddy stressed that screening and early detection are important.

Don’t fear illness and don’t fear cancer and fear only finding it out late, a doctor on the panel told the audience. “If you have cancer, don’t hide it. Speak about it openly. A lot of family members hide it from patients. That breaks the trust, which shouldn’t be done. The patient needs to be prepared mentally for the treatment,” the release quoted another doctor as saying.

Stressing on the importance of nutrition, the release quoted doctors as having said that it plays a very a crucial role in the prevention of cancer and recovering from cancer. “Balanced nutrition reduces chances of developing of Cancer. Let cancer patients eat anything which is easily digestible. More liquid food is preferred. Good consumption of hydrates and water are important,” the doctors said.