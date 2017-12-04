Star Screen Awards 2017: Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan’s win proves Bollywood is finally appreciating talent. Here is the complete list of winners

Star Screen Awards 2017: Bollywood wins hearts by awarding deserving nominees. Star Screen Awards 2017: Bollywood wins hearts by awarding deserving nominees.

Since last few years, Bollywood’s biggest award shows have come under scanner for being rigged and biased. People had started believing that no matter what powerhouse performers like Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah do on screen, and no matter how many hearts they win, the main awards will only be given to popular actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But at the Star Screen Awards 2017, the tables turned and it was the newer lot of Bollywood which managed to sweep through major trophies leaving fans happy. It is indeed a moment to celebrate for all the cinema-goers who have believed in these actors and wanted to see them being appreciated for the incredible work they have been silently doing for the past few years.

At the award show, despite the presence of stars like Salman Khan, it was Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan who grabbed the Best Actor titles. Also, while films like Tumhari Sulu and Bareilly Ki Barfi won accolades and bagged a lot of nominations and honours, Dangal remained the highest winner. Rajkummar even won award for Best Supporting Actor for Bareilly Ki Barfi. He shared his happiness on Twitter and wrote, “Best Actor #NEWTON, Best Supporting Actor #BAREILLYKIBARFI, Best Film #NEWTON. Thank you #StarScreenAwards2017. Thank u team #Newton & #BareillyKiBarfi & all u wonderful people for all the love & blessings. Thank u Mom. GRATITUDE 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️” His director Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari also wrote, “There are times when you have faith in the other person more than your self. More happiness for you @RajkummarRao may you reach the stars always.This award for #starscreen best supporting role for #bareillykibarfi will be special in my life forever.”

Irrfan took to Twitter and wrote, “Haasil se Hindi Medium tak, villain se popular Hero tak…. Thankyou #StarScreenAwards2017” Their win in a way welcomes a change which Bollywood lovers wanted to see and witness.

Here is the complete list of winners at the Star Screen Awards 2017:

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dangal

Best Dialogue: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Background Music: Pritam Chakraborty for Dangal

Best Editing: Ballu Saluja for Dangal

Best Choreographer: Shiamak Davar for ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Debut Director: Suresh Triveni for Tumhari Sulu

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Raees and Jagga Jasoos

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shashaa Tirupati for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Music: Pritam Chakraborty for Dangal

Best Supporting Actress: Neha Dhupia for Tumhari Sulu

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal

Best Actor (Popular Choice): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Best Supporting Actor: Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor (Critic): Rajkummar Rao for Newton

Best Actress: Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Best Film (Critic): Newton

Check out all the tweets from the Star Screen Awards 2017:

Throw a wish to the universe .

It comes back like a boomerang, also known as dream come true .#tumharisulu #ellipsisentertainment #tseries #StarScreenAwards2017 . Nothing bigger than team ! Goes to the entire team . pic.twitter.com/HP5RDnz3uU — Suresh Triveni (@sureshtriveni) December 4, 2017

Best Actor #NEWTON, Best Supporting Actor #BAREILLYKIBARFI, Best Film #NEWTON. Thank you #StarScreenAwards2017. Thank u team #Newton & #BareillyKiBarfi & all u wonderful people for all the love & blessings. Thank u Mom. GRATITUDE 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/n8jwnYu8NC — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 4, 2017

Congratulation team #tumharisullu on the big win @vidya_balan ma’am we just love you😍, @NehaDhupia yay to you winning ❤️, @sureshtriveni all the love and accolades are so well deserved 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#StarScreenAwards2017 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) December 4, 2017

Congratulations @irrfank sir.Youre truly an institution by yourself.To many more accolades and a lot of love 🙏🏻 #StarScreenAwards2017 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) December 4, 2017

Beautiful words by Gulzar saab and @BeingSalmanKhan. Such a happy moment to hear legends talk about what a wonderful Institution @Whistling_Woods is. Immense gratitude! #StarScreenAwards2017 #LifetimeContribution @SubhashGhai1 @MuktaArtsLtd pic.twitter.com/6fIKXUInTr — Meghna Ghai Puri (@meghnaghaipuri) December 3, 2017

Haasil se Hindi Medium tak, villain se popular Hero tak…. Thankyou #StarScreenAwards2017 🙏🏻🥂 pic.twitter.com/AVuGPgLukm — Irrfan (@irrfank) December 3, 2017

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan 7 Nominations including Best Film, Best Actor Male and Female, Best Supporting Actor female, Best Dialogues and a win for Best Female Singer Sasha for Kanha Song #StarScreenAwards2017 was super fun! — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) December 3, 2017

After winning accolades from around the world, #Newton wins Best Film (Critics) in its homeland – #StarScreenAwards. A proud moment for us! pic.twitter.com/6XWmqigDYa — Drishyam Films (@DrishyamFilms) December 4, 2017

When the words speak a lot. Thank-you #starscreenawards for bestowing best dialogues for #bareillykibarfi and thank-you @niteshtiwari22 Shreyas Jain for writing with so much comic passion 😆🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QgXr9V2izq — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) December 3, 2017

#bareillykibarfi had 6 nominations in #starscreenawards for best director. Best film. Best supporting actor. Best actor http://t.co/z4TehSKnHV http://t.co/JNLUHL5iz2 editing.TU cinema lovers and jury for considering this movie worthy enough.Happiness & gratitude 🙏🏽😃 pic.twitter.com/3MliiNpqZY — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) December 3, 2017

#starscreenawards2017 is gonna be rocking can’t wait 4 d prfmnc of our fav actors @Varun_dvn @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/0G51qkgVpq — SNEH DHAWAN (@spgosai93) December 4, 2017

We congratulate the winners!

