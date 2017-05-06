Stand-up comedian in Chandigarh: Working as an actor is different from stand-up, says Kanan Gill

Kanan Gill. Kanan Gill.

WHEN you meet comedians, the first thing you expect them to do is crack jokes. But with Kanan Gill, it is different. He may be a fun-loving person, but definitely not pretentious. Gill started his journey as a software engineer and is now a stand-up comedian, who has also made his Bollywood debut with Noor and presented his stand-up comedy act here in Chandigarh. “In college, I used to be a part of a band and I used to write funny songs and play them with my band. At that time I knew two things – one is that I like to be on stage, I like to make people laugh and that I was able to do it. When I was doing software I was very unhappy, then I got to do stand-up I was like ‘Chalo try karte hai’ and after I tried it, I was like ‘I want to keep doing this’. I didn’t think I would make enough money from stand-up and I would not have to do any job. So I took a little break from my job and did comedy. It actually took off and I decided this will be my job. Although rarely, I sometimes miss having fixed working hours when you have to work, and at home, you don’t have any work,” he said.

A Punjabi at heart, Gill was keen to present his act in Chandigarh and absolutely excited to see a houseful. “If people are laughing, my job is done!” Having made it to Bollywood without a Godfather, Gill has already learnt a lot through his experience in. “Working as an actor is very different from what I do in stand up. In comedy, you write everything yourself and then you perform it yourself. In a film, somebody writes, somebody else directs and you just act. You have to completely trust the people you are working with, that is what I learnt after working in Noor,” he said.

From being an engineer to a comedian and now an actor, Gill feels a person should not stick to just one profession. “I have written a movie script, and now want to write a book. I used to be a singer in a band during college and 100 per cent I would want to have a music album of my own. The problem is, there are too many ambitions and not enough time. I really need to prioritise.” Since Kanan is a fan of video games and says his autobiography will be titled ‘Running through checkpoints – The Kanan Gill Story.’ The comedian is set to make his debut on Amazon Prime as well, a comedy show. “I am very excited about it. It’s a one-hour show. I have worked very hard for it and I have high expectations from it,” Gill said.

