Watching Baahubali 2? Here is how you can get discounts on tickets from BookMyShow, Paytm

BookMyShow and Paytm are offering huge discounts on SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Conclusion. BookMyShow and Paytm are offering huge discounts on SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Finally, the day has arrived when you will come to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali and you can sense the wave of excitement everywhere. Major online ticketing platforms, BookMyShow and Paytm have offered huge discounts on the tickets of the SS Rajamouli’s film. The former entertainment online app is offering a discount of up to Rs 125 when you use the promo code BMS125 on the purchase of two tickets. Paytm users can get flat Rs 100 cashback on a minimum booking of two tickets on using the promo code BAAHUBALI.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, starring Prabhas as Baahubali, had set an unexpected storm at the box office in 2015. The advance booking of Baahubali: The Conclusion had reportedly witnessed the purchase of 1 million tickets within 24 hours of opening. The film broke the record Aamir Khan’s Dangal had created in December last year.

Baahubali: The Conclusion will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The film will be shown on around 6,500 screens in India and 2,500 abroad. Various trade analysts have predicted high box office scores for the magnum opus of SS Rajamouli. The film had stopped its special screening on Thursday, as a sign of respect to veteran actor Vinod Khanna who had passed away suddenly.

Also read: Baahubali 2 live first day first show movie reaction: SS Rajamouli film gets standing ovation from audience

The film has received a standing ovation from the audience who managed to avail tickets for the first day first show. Other than Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the film stars Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in lead roles. Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Adivi Sesh, Tanikella Bharani and Sudeep appear in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd