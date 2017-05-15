SS Rajamouli ‘strongly considering’ Baahubali 3, set to launch Prabhas in a Karan Johar film: Reports

Baahubali 2 has become the first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, and also the first one to collect over Rs 400 crore in Hindi cinema. Baahubali 2 has become the first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, and also the first one to collect over Rs 400 crore in Hindi cinema.

“Acha dada toh kya ab Mahendra Baahubali ka beta bhi Raja banega?

Kya maalum Shiv ke mann mein kya chal raha hai.”

If you watched Baahubali: The Conclusion, and this dialogue in the post credits left you intrigued and with a hint that Baahubali 3 might be on the cards, then rejoice, as a third film is strongly under consideration. And why not? Seeing the kind of response Baahubali 2 has received at the theaters, and world box office, the audience will welcome its next outing with open arms.

After giving five rigorous years to the two-part franchise, director SS Rajamouli is currently holidaying in London with his Baahubali producer, Shobu Yarlagadda. Of course, he truly deserves the break before he is back on the sets of his next project for producer D V Danayya, which will be made in Telugu and Hindi.

Throughout these years, Rajamouli has kept his words that Baahubali had its conclusion and there won’t be any further movie except for standalone books, comics, merchandise et al. But according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, when Rajamouli was informed about the Baahubali tsunami worldwide, and that it crossed Rs 1000 crore, the maverick director and Shobu had a closed-door meeting.

“Rajamouli and his producer Shobu Yarlagadda are now, for the first time discussing a third feature film. Rajamouli’s father K Vijeyendra Prasad has been asked to explore the plot possibilities. Other writers may also be brought on board to put forward ideas. A think tank is being created on the lines of the slew of screenwriters who work on Hollywood franchises like Mission Impossible and King Arthur. But yes, Baahubali 3 is now officially under consideration,” quoted a source in the report.

Rajamouli had, back in 2015, already hinted at a possible third feature film in the world of Baahubali. But there was a condition. He had tweeted, "Looks like I created more confusion instead of giving clarity..apologies.. Baahubali-3 is on cards… But the story that's written for the Two parts will not be dragged for the sake of it. This story will conclude with the second part itself. Baahubali-3 will be done in a way that audience have never experienced films before. Hope that clarifies.."

Looks

Like I created more confusion instead of giving clarity..apologies.. Baahubali-3 is on cards…

But the story that’s written for the — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 25, 2015

Two parts will not be dragged for the sake of it. This story will conclude with the second part itself.

Baahubali-3 will be done in a way — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 25, 2015

that audience have never experienced films before. Hope that clarifies.. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 25, 2015

According to a report in Variety, Rajamouli during the screening of Baahubali 2 at British Film Institute in London, had recently said, “Because we have the market and if we made a film for the market without having a compelling story, that would not be honest filmmaking. But who knows, if my father comes up with a compelling story, like he did before, then there is no stopping, we can always make it.”

While Rajamouli has dropped enough hints about a probable third film, Bollywood Hungama also said in the same report that both the producers of Baahubali – Karan Johar and Shoba Yarlagadda — are extremely keen to work with Rajamouli again. “Raja is not to the kind to be lured by the obscene amounts of money he’s being offered. But he has an emotional tie with both Karan and Shobu and he may agree to do Baahubali 3 on condition that both the producer reunite for Part 3,” said the report.

Actor Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli on the sets of Baahubali.

Money cannot lure and drive Rajamouli, who commits to a project only when he feels a heart for it. In his own words, “I don’t need any money. I’ve a 2-room flat for me and my wife and daughter, a car which I drive myself. I don’t need anything more.”

In the meantime, there is also buzz that Karan Johar, who distributed Baahubali’s Hindi version, wants to tap on the humongous popularity Prabhas has achieved in the titular role. Karan had some intense meeting with Rajamouli about officially launching Prabhas in the Hindi film industry. However, this plan is tentatively on hold as both Rajamouli and Prabhas are committed to projects which they had signed before Baahubali. While Rajamouli will soon begin directing Danayya’s film, Prabhas will also kick start his next project, Sujeeth’s Telugu movie Saaho, once he returns from his US vacation later this month.

