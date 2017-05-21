SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali to be screened at Cannes 2017. Will it steal the limelight from all red carpet appearances so far?

Baahubali 2 has been shattering records worldwide and now it is set to be screened at Cannes 2017. Baahubali 2 has been shattering records worldwide and now it is set to be screened at Cannes 2017.

SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali has undoubtedly become a phenomenon and a benchmark which cannot be surpassed for many years. And while the winning streak of Baahubali 2 continues at the world box office, the magnum opus starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan, among others, is now looking to cast its spell at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. As per the official Twitter page of Baahubali, both the parts – Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, is set to have a special screening at the French Riviera in the coming days.

While the Cannes 2017 is hogging headlines for the various looks and red carpet appearances of Bollywood actors mainly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and now Sonam Kapoor, will the arrival of Baahubali steal all the limelight from these ladies? Keeping in view how the film has been eating up every new release and even giving tough competition to its Hollywood competitors at the box office, most recent being Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, it won’t be a surprise if Baahubali becomes a trend at the Cannes Film festival too.

The Twitter announcement by Baahubali’s official handle about its Cannes screening, also retweeted by Baahubali’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda‏. It read, “#Baahubali – The Beginning and #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion to be screened at #Cannes70.. If you are there, you know where to be!!”

#Baahubali – The Beginning and #Baahubali2 – The Conclusion to be screened at #Cannes70.. If you are there, you know where to be!! pic.twitter.com/eU0JA9B2Kn — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) May 20, 2017

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events on the international film calendar and attracts 12,000 participants from the global film fraternity. Thus the screening of Baahubali at Cannes 2017 is a big and happy news in itself.

Also read |Baahubali 2 box office collection day 23: SS Rajamouli film collects Rs 1538 crore

Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 28 to a phenomenal response and has been doing exceptionally well at both Indian box office and overseas. Baahubali 2’s dream run continues even as the film has already crossed Rs 1538 crore worldwide while becoming the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100-mark in the US. As per trade estimates, it is very likely to do enter the Rs 2000-crore club too.

Meanwhile, Tamil filmmaker Sundar C’s upcoming ambitious project Sangamithra was also launched at the Cannes 2017. Like Baahubali, the film will be made in two parts and the first part will hit the screens in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd