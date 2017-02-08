SS Rajamouli’s Mahabharat to star Aamir Khan, Mohanlal and Rajinikanth?

S S Rajamouli is at present prepping up for release of Baahubali. S S Rajamouli is at present prepping up for release of Baahubali.

After his magnum opus Baahubali, we all know that SS Rajamouli is aiming to begin his dream project Mahabharata soon. And now there are reports that the film will star three major stars of the Indian film industry. The director apparently is planning to cast Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal in his epic trilogy. A report on Bollywoodlife.com suggests, “Rajamouli is currently busy with Baahubali 2, but he is thrilled about Mahabharat. He wants to take Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal on board for this project. He is yet to decide on the characters these stars will portray.” Rajamouli is expected to make the big announcement in next few days.

Well, if the director manages to scoop in these three stars then we are sure the film will break records given Aamir, Rajini and Mohanlal are the biggest crowdpullers in their respective industries.

Aamir, during promotions of Dangal, has expressed that he would like to collaborate with Rajamouli for Mahabharat, “I am a huge fan of Rajamouli’s work and if he ever plans to make ‘Mahabharata’, I’d love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna.” Well, there is no confirmation on the kind of roles that are being offered to these A-listers but we are too excited about it already.

The film will reportedly be made in the next few years and the actors need to dedicate a huge amount of time for the project. The filmmaker was sceptical if such big stars will put everything else on backburner for his magnum opus. The film will be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. This project is also said to have grand visuals at par with that of Baahubali. Meanwhile, the director is busy with wrapping up the shooting for Baahubali: The Conclusion that is slated for release on April 28 this year.

