SRK overwhelmed after meeting Mammootty, Mohanlal

Shah Rukh Khan says he was overwhelmed to receive the warm affection of Malayalam

superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal at an award show.

The 48-year-old actor performed with the duo, whom he considers his inspiration at the 16th Ujala Asianet Film Awards.

“To be given so much love by Mammootty & Mohanlal sir. Felt like crying receiving so much kindness from artists who inspire me to be an actor,” SRK tweeted.

The actor thanked the almighty for giving him so much in life. “Heading back to Mumbai, all issues of life seem small. I felt so proud to be an actor tonight. Thank you all and Allah for giving me so much love.”

Shah Rukh Khan would be next seen in Farah Khan’s ‘Happy New Year’, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff.

The film is slated to release on October 23.

