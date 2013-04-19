Sriram Raghavan to direct a drama film for Saif Ali Khan

Director Sriram Raghavan is all set to direct a drama film for Saif Ali Khan’s home production company.

“I am making a drama film for Illuminati Films. It is a very different film… it is something I have not done before. We should begin work on it in two-three months’ time,” Raghavan told PTI.

The untitled film will be produced by Saif along with his business partner Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Illuminati Films. The makers are in the process of casting.

This will be Raghavan’s third film with Saif. His directorial debut Ek Hasina Thi had Saif and Urmila Matondkar in the lead. Spy-thriller Agent Vinod was his second film with Saif.

Apparently Saif had also produced Agent Vinod but it failed to garner much attention.

Raghavan is also doing another film for Tips. “I am doing a dark thriller for Tips. But I cannot share details about it…it is too early,” he said.

The film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips.

There were rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Varun Dhawan for the project,but Taurani quashed all such reports.

“It is false. We are still in scripting stage. Once we are done with it then we would decide about the actors,” Taurani said.

