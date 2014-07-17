Sridevi’s regal avatar on ramp at IIJW

Sridevi donned a gold lehenga and choli teamed with an elaborate raani haar.

Donning a gold lehenga and choli teamed with an elaborate raani haar, Bollywood actress Sridevi looked every bit royal as she walked the ramp at the ongoing India International Jewellery Week 2014.

PICS: Sonam, Parineeti, Sridevi, Yami show off their gems

The 50-year-old actress was the showstopper for Golecha Jewels show show titled ‘Brides’.

Besides the regal diamond raani haar, Sridevi also sported a square gleaming pendant, matching earrings, bracelet and ring.

The clothes were created by ace designer Vikram Phadnis which added to the drama of the show as lehenga-choli sets and sensational saris matched the beauty of the ornaments.

‘Heropanati’ star Kriti Sanon also took to the ramp to display Mahabir Danwar Jewellers collection.

Actress Parineeti Chopra made a show stopping entry in a velvet corset and layered tulle lehenga, decked in strands of pearls with giant pendant, a kada with enormous emerald prongs, floral ring and earrings for Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App