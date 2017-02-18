Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi is partying with her alleged beau. Don’t miss her dance moves. Watch video

Jhanvi Kapoor shows off her dance moves with alleged beau Akshat Ranjan. Jhanvi Kapoor shows off her dance moves with alleged beau Akshat Ranjan.

Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor looks no less stunning than her diva mom. The teenager has become the talk of the town with her series of glamorous pictures in designer Manish Malhotra’s creations and posing with Sridevi and younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

The mother-daughters trio has made it quite evident that the entire family is a big fan of designer Manish. If you have any doubts, scroll down their Instagram profiles. Manish too has been posting a lot of pictures of them on his social media account.

Recently, the ace designer shared a GIF clip of Jhanvi where she is seen showing off her sizzling dance moves. But wait, do we see Jhanvi’s alleged love interest Akshat Rajan in the picture too?

Oh yes, the man grooving with Jhanvi is her ‘close friend’ Akshat who has also been a part of the family get-togethers hosted by father Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. His frequent visits to the Kapoor household has made the speculation around him dating Jhanvi even stronger.

See Manish Malhotra’s Instagram post here:

Currently, Akshat is studying International Relations, with Entrepreneurial Leadership and Film and Media Studies at Tufts University.

Well, with biggies like Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar being all praises for Jhanvi we are sure that a total star is in the making. There were also reports about Karan approaching Boney and Sridevi to propose the idea of launching her in the Hindi film industry. In response, Boney agreed and said, “Yes, Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we’ve given consent. But we don’t know which project it would be. Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of Sairat it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project.”

It looks like Karan Johar has a lot of responsibility coming his way. Recently, there were reports about him launching Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in his upcoming project Student Of The Year 2.

