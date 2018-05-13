Sridevi to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival

Sridevi will receive TITAN RFL Icon Award at Cannes Film Festival. Sridevi will receive TITAN RFL Icon Award at Cannes Film Festival.

At the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, the late legendary actor Sridevi will be honoured with an Icon Award. On May 16, the TITAN Reginald F. Lewis Film Awards held at Cannes, will celebrate women of the film Industry all over the world and also salute the multicultural impact on the Film Industry. From India, the country’s biggest female superstar, Sridevi will be honoured with the TITAN RFL Icon Award, with a special evening of reminiscences, anecdotes, memories and visual footage of her best performances in the presence of filmmakers from across the world.

The evening has been organized keeping in mind the curiosity around the actor, as a symbol of inspiration, achievement and an inspiration for entertainers, diversity in action, and women throughout the world.

An emotional Boney Kapoor says, “Janhvi, Khushi and I are overwhelmed with the recognition and tributes and love of millions of her fans being showered on her. Her work and life has touched so many hearts across the world and she has been an inspiration to millions. She will live forever, thanks to her body of work.”

Recently, the late actor was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Mom at the 65th National Film Awards. The award was accepted by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Thanking the government of India for the award, the Kapoors shared in a statement, “We thank the Government of India, the Hon’ble Jury Members for this honour. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages. Thank you.”

Sridevi, 54, passed away earlier this year, on February 25, after drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai, where she was present to attend a family wedding.

