Sridevi speaks on not doing Baahubali: I refuse many films, why has rejecting Sivagami role become a big issue?

Ever since it was revealed that SS Rajamouli was considering Sridevi for playing Sivagami in franchise Baahubali 2, a lot has been speculated about it. It was also wildly reported that Sridevi might have rejected the role as she wasn’t getting paid as per her demands. The gossips mills were further fueled after Baahubali 2 became a box office rage and Sivagami (played by Ramya Krishnan) became popular. Everyone suddenly wanted to know as to why Sridevi would reject such an opportunity? However, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Sridevi cast a light on her decision.

When asked if she has seen the film, Sridevi revealed, “No. To be honest, I didn’t see the movie. But I would like to talk about this because I thought maybe I will talk about this in Hyderabad. Because it has become a big issue. People are talking and imagining things. I have my own reasons. And why people are asking me about this after Baahubali part 2? Why wasn’t it asked to me earlier? There are many films I refuse. Why aren’t they talking about it? Why only this film?”.

The actor will soon be seen in film MOM co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Sridevi also said that it’s the best time to be in the industry. “I think it’s the best time to be in this industry. I feel very lucky that I am still able to be part of these films. And filmmakers are exploring and making new and different subjects which are also woman-oriented films like Piku, Kahaani, Queen and of course English Vinglish,” Sridevi said.

The actor also spoke about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor who will soon make her Bollywood debut. When asked whether Jhanvi reminds her of her initial days in the film industry, Sridevi said, ” Yes. She is very naive very very affectionate and there are many qualities I can see in her. Every day I used to see my Mom standing and I used to feel secure. But with Jhanvi, I don’t think that’s going to happen. In her case, I think it will be other way round. It will be embarrassing for her if I accompany her on sets. So, I won’t expect the same thing. So I have to change with the time”.

