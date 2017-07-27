Sridevi is on a shopping spree with daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in Los Angeles, see photo

Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor are having a fun time in Los Angeles. Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor are having a fun time in Los Angeles.

Sridevi took to social media on Thursday to post a candid mother-daughter photo, and we can’t get over how perfect the MOM actor and her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor look together. Sridevi wrote on Instagram, “LA with my baby .”

Decked in white and posing in front of the Versace building in Los Angeles, it looks like the duo had a fun time shopping. Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has been one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood. Even though she has not made her debut yet, the paparazzi go crazy for Jhanvi.

Talking about her Bollywood debut, there were rumours that Jhanvi will star opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar in the remake of Sairat or in a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. There were also murmurs of her being launched by Karan Johar in a sequel to the Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Student of The Year. However, latest reports suggest the Karan Johar film is off the table for her.

Recently during an interview, Sridevi shared how she gets really worried when her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi return late from parties, “Well, I get sleepless it really affects your system, you get into depression. It disturbs your mind, you feel low. When my children go out for party, till they come back I am tensed. So, its sad.”

Sridevi also made a statement as to how she would prefer that Jhanvi gets married rather than get into Bollywood. The mother of two received lot of flak because her statement sounded a little regressive to fans. But quickly, the MOM actor put forward another statement clarifying that she has been always encouraging her daughters to be independent and have a life of their own but as a mother, she is bound to worry.

