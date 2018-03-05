Oscars 2018: Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor remembered at the award ceremony

Sridevi was remembered at the 90th Academy Awards Sridevi was remembered at the 90th Academy Awards

Oscars 2018 took a somber turn as Tom Petty’s Room at the Top was performed by Eddie Vedder to remember the artistes who unfortunately passed away in 2017 and 2018.

Actor Sridevi, who died unexpectedly on February 24, was remembered during the In Memoriam session at the 90th Academy Awards. Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor was also paid homage in the In Memoriam segment.

Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi bid a final farewell to Sridevi in Rameswaram yesterday. The first female superstar’s untimely death in Dubai came as a shock to the film industry. Her mortal remains were brought back to India on February 27 after Dubai authorities determined that she had died of accidental drowning in her bathtub.

Horror genre legend George Romero, former James Bond actor Roger Moore, who had sadly passed away in May last year, was also thought of fondly. King of comedy Jerry Lewis, French star Jeanne Moreau, Bela Lugosi actor Martin Landau, popular supporting actor Harry Dean Stanton, The Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme were among other artists who were remembered for their contribution to cinema.

The 90th Academy Awards was hosted by popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd