Sridevi says her younger daughter Khushi ‘didn’t participate in any dance show’: It is wrong news

Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi has been in the news for “auditioning” for a dance-based show, but the veteran actress has denied the rumour. Earlier this week, it was reported that Khushi auditioned for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’souza’s “Dance Plus” show. But Sridevi says, “Khushi is not participating in any kind of dance class or any show. It is not at all true. We are really surprised… where this came from,” Sridevi told IANS here while promoting her forthcoming movie Mom.

She added: “The other day, we were laughing at the rumour. My daughter came and asked ‘Where is this rumour coming from mumma?’ I said ‘This rumour came out of the blue’.” Earlier a source close Dance Plus was quoted Khushi Kapopr participation on the dance show, and said, “She hasn’t been seen as much as Jhanvi so people didn’t know her. Also, Khushi didn’t reveal her identity. It was only when she reached the top 35 and performed in front of Remo sir that people realised she is Sridevi’s daughter.”

Sridevi was also asked about her elder daughter Jhanvi’s Bollywood debut? “You will know when it will happen,” said the mother of two. Jhanvi Kapoor is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in a Dharma film. The movie, apparently, is the official remake of Hollywood romance The Fault In Our Stars and Shashank Khaitan, of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame, will helm it. Shashank’s last directorial venture was this year’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was also a Dharma project.

Describing her relationship with her daughters, Sridevi said: “I am not possessive, but very protective. We are more like friends, share and discuss everything.”

