Sridevi reveals what kind of man Jhanvi Kapoor wants in her life

More than promoting her upcoming film MOM, Sridevi is finding herself speaking about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor at several promotional events. Sridevi recently said that she wants her daughter to get married rather than join the film industry. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sridevi spoke about a lot of things including what kind of a man Jhanvi wants in her life.

The actor was speaking about her husband Boney Kapoor when she inadvertently mentioned this detail. “I am lucky I have him. After my parents passed away, Boneyji has been my father, mother and husband. We’ve been married for 22 years but even today, people tell me his eyes light up when he talks about me. I take credit for that, I’ve worked really hard. Yes, I bully him and so does he, but all in jest. Jhanvi says she doesn’t find such happiness in her friends’ homes and wants a man just like her dad,” Sridevi was quoted saying.

Sridevi also said that she was surprised by Jhanvi’s decision to follow in her footsteps. The actor confessed that she wanted to keep her daughter away from all the pain and sacrifices that one has to make while climbing the ladder of success in Bollywood. She also said that she wished Jhanvi would have stayed away from joining films but also says that she didn’t want to impose her decisions on her daughter. So, eventually, she gave her consent.

Mom that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna will hit theatres on July 7.

