Sridevi releases first look of her next film Mom, is ready to take up any challenge. See pic

Sridevi to comeback on the silver screens after five years. Sridevi to comeback on the silver screens after five years.

Five years ago, Sridevi treated her fans with a beautiful story of a housewife, in Gauri Shinde’s directorial English Vinglish. We saw her in the role of a homemaker, an entrepreneur and a mother. Now, the actor is back with another side to motherhood with her next film Mom. While English Vinglish spoke about how a housewife is demeaned and looked down upon for not knowing English, this mother seems to be ready to take up a challenge and prove something.

Sridevi actor took to Twitter to share the first look of her film. She wrote, “When a woman is challenged… Here’s presenting the first look of MOM.” What’s also intriguing is the fact that while her look in the film has not yet been completely revealed, there are words scribbled all around her on the poster in different languages but with only one meaning. Each word stands for “mother.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Somewhere you are also reminded of her film, Judaai. While in this Anil Kapoor-starrer, Sridevi fought for her family after realising there’s no worth to money without love, in Mom, she seems to be fighting for her children too. However, it is purely a guess work since nothing has been spoken about the project as of yet.

Check out Sridevi’s tweet:

When a woman is challenged… Here’s presenting the first look of MOM. #MOMFirstLookpic.twitter.com/taaJBeDH1d — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) March 14, 2017

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has produced the film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom boasts of a fantastic supporting cast that includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui (special appearance), Akshaye Khanna, Sushant Singh, Amrita Puri and Raj Zutshi. AR Rahman is supposedly scoring music for the film. Pakistani child actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly are playing the roles of Sridevi’s children. The film is scheduled to release on July 14.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd